LG’s new Tone Free lineup brings back the UVnano charging case

LG has announced new additions to its Tone Free lineup with the Tone Free FP series earbuds.
The Tone Free FP9 and Tone Free FP8 have unique features that you won’t normally find in other fully wireless stereo earbuds.
First off, the lineup features an Arc Design with the earbud stems being 4.4 millimetres shorter, which LG says is made to “create the perfect balance and fit for an active lifestyle.”
Further, to keep the ear tips clean, the series includes an auto-cleaning UVnano charging case. According to LG, the UV-C LED case has been tested to decrease germs on the earbuds’ speaker mesh by 99.9 percent in only five minutes.
A feature that is exclusive to the Tone Free FP9 is ‘Plug and Wireless.’ The feature allows nearly any device to connect with the earphones, even if it lacks Bluetooth capabilities. A USB-C to AUX cable links a phone, console, or PC to the FP9’s charging case, transforming it into a wireless dongle for use with the earbuds.
Additionally, the earbuds include a decent battery life of 10 hours per charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case. Furthermore, a five-minute charge will deliver about one hour of listening time, according to LG.
Then there’s ‘Whispering Mode,’ a unique feature for people who need to communicate discreetly in public. This mode converts the right earbud into a dedicated microphone, allowing you to speak as softly as you choose without compromising voice call quality.
According to LG’s post, the Tone Free FP9 and Tone Free FP8 are expected to release in “key markets” starting this month and will be available in Charcoal Black, Pearl White, and Haze Gold colour variants.
Image credit: LG
Source: LG
