Feds investing $3.1 million to expand virtual health care in Nunavut

The federal government has announced that it’s investing $3.1 million to expand virtual health care services in Nunavut.
The territory will be given the funding to improve access to virtual health care services amid the challenges of delivering health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, the government outlined that the funding will be used to improve and implement remote patient monitoring technologies, secure messaging and video conferencing, back-end support for new platforms or existing tools and more.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that now more than ever Canadians need access to virtual health care services,” said Health Minister Patty Hajdu in the news release.
“We are working with provinces and territories to support the deployment of virtual care so that our health systems can adapt to both the challenges of the pandemic, and prepare for the future.”
In May 2020, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $240.5 million investment to increase access to virtual services and digital tools to support Canadians’ health and wellbeing.
$150 million of that funding is being provided to provinces and territories through targeted agreements aimed at expanding virtual health services.
