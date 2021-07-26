PREVIOUS|
Alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 high-res renders leave nothing to surprise

The foldable will offer a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 120Hz display refresh rate

Jul 26, 2021

4:06 PM EDT

It looks like the internet wants to leave nothing to surprise regarding one of Samsung’s upcoming foldables smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Well-known leaker Roland Quandt has shared several high-resolution renders of the upcoming handset alongside new leaked specs.

Backing up previous leaks, Quandt says that the device will sport a 6.7-inch display and fold like a clamshell, similar to the Z Flip 5G. Further, the inner screen supports a 120Hz display refresh rate.

Additionally, the phone will reportedly sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Further, the handset will feature a 10-megapixel selfie shooter and two rear-facing shooters with 12-megapixel sensors.

The handset will also offer waterproofing as well, which lines up with other recent leaks regarding the foldable device.

Samsung will unveil the device on August 11th alongside the Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. 

Image Credit: Roland Quandt 

Source: Roland Quandt

