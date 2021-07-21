PREVIOUS|
News

Pokémon Unite is now available on the Nintendo Switch

Here's how you can grab Zeraora as well

Jul 21, 2021

12:55 PM EDT

0 comments

Pokémon Unite has launched on the Nintendo Switch.

To grab the game, you just need to head to the Nintendo eShop and download it for free.

Before you start playing, you have to pick your trainer’s name and what they look like, including hairstyles, skin colour and clothing. After that, the game will set up a tutorial so you can learn how to play.

From there, you’ll pick one of the five starter Pokémon: Eldegoss, Pikachu, Talonflame, Charizard or Snorlax.

Now, you can finally start playing. Don’t forget to claim your mission points and get a free Snorlax.

Here’s how to get Zeraora

Zeraora is the most recently announced Mythical Pokémon that became available in Pokémon X and Pokémon Y.

  • To grab the monster, you’ll need first to finish the tutorial
  • On the main screen, press ‘X’
  • Scrolling down to the ‘Mail’ tab
  • Scroll down to ‘Launch Bonus’
  • Claim your new Zeraora

In this game, Zeraora is a ‘Speedster,‘ which means it’s squishy and easily killable but packs a punch. It has moves like Discharge and Spark, while its Unite Move is ‘Plasma Gale.’

Pokémon Unite is coming to mobile in September. For more information, check out Serebii.

Related Articles

Deals

Jul 21, 2021

10:50 AM EDT

PlayStation’s Summer Sale offers hit games up to 75 percent off

News

Jul 15, 2021

4:38 PM EDT

Pokémon Unite launches July 21 on the Nintendo Switch
News

Jul 20, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will be more like the original card game than previous entries

News

Jul 20, 2021

4:13 PM EDT

Peloton plans to launch new in-app game called ‘Lanebreak’

Comments