PlayStation’s Summer Sale offers hit games up to 75 percent off

PlayStation’s Summer Sale is up and running offering hit games at up to 75 percent off.
The sale includes deals on games like Hitman 3, Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s: Spider-Man: Miles Morales, NBA 2K21, Returnal and more.
Here are some of the games:
- Demon’s Souls: now $63.89, was $89.99
- Hitman 3: Standard Edition: now $39.99, was $79.99
- It Takes Two: now $41.42, was $54.99
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition: now $59.99, was $79.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: now $71.09, was $89.99
- NBA 2K21: now $19.99, was $79.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: now $32.79, was $79.99
- Returnal: now $63.89, was $89.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: now $32.49, was $64.99
PlayStation’s Summer Sale ends on August 18th.
Image credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation
