PREVIOUS|
Deals

PlayStation’s Summer Sale offers hit games up to 75 percent off

Games like Demon's Souls, Returnal and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition are on sale

Jul 21, 2021

10:50 AM EDT

0 comments

Demon's Souls

PlayStation’s Summer Sale is up and running offering hit games at up to 75 percent off.

The sale includes deals on games like Hitman 3, Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s: Spider-Man: Miles Morales, NBA 2K21, Returnal and more.

Here are some of the games:

PlayStation’s Summer Sale ends on August 18th.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation

Related Articles
News

Jul 20, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will be more like the original card game than previous entries

News

Jul 16, 2021

4:17 PM EDT

Datamine hints Netflix could partner with PlayStation for game streaming platform

News

Jul 20, 2021

4:13 PM EDT

Peloton plans to launch new in-app game called ‘Lanebreak’

News

Jul 21, 2021

12:55 PM EDT

Pokémon Unite is now available on the Nintendo Switch

Comments