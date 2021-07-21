Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Con controllers in stock at Best Buy and Nintendo store

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is now available on the Switch, and to further the occasion, Nintendo has launched a new special set of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Con controllers.
The Skyward Sword Joy-Cons are blue-gray with elaborate gold and crimson details. These controllers have the Master Sword emblem on one side and the Hylian Shield sign on the other.
Additionally, the Joy-Cons also have two woven straps with braided blue and green colours that are attached to the controllers.
Currently, the new Joy-Cons are in stock at Nintendo’s online store and at Best Buy for $99.99.
The Joy-Cons are also available at Walmart for an absurdly high price of $219.99.
The new Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Con controllers sell out fast, so better get your hands on one quickly.
