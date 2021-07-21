Eastlink launches four new ‘Rollover Data’ plans

Eastlink has launched new ‘Rollover Data’ plans that enable customers to keep their unused mobile data by automatically rolling it into the next month.
The carrier notes that if you don’t use all of your data in a particular month, the unused amount automatically rolls over and is available to be used the following month.
Eastlink has launched four Rollover Data plans: $50/8GB, $55/10GB, $60/12GB and $75/15GB. All Rollover Data plans include unlimited nationwide minutes, unlimited text messaging, voicemail, call display, conference calling and call waiting.
Each month, your rolled over data gets used first and your monthly plan data gets used second. The carrier notes that your rolled over data can continue to be rolled over. Eastlink notes that rolled over data does not expire and can be used at any time.
Rollover Data can be shared with anyone in a user’s family on an Eastlink mobile plan. The carrier notes that customers can share and save with up to 10 lines for $40 per line.
“We are excited to bring customers our latest innovation,” said Eastlink CEO Deborah Shaffner in a statement. “We have always taken a customer-first approach by listening to our customers. Rollover Data delivers on what our customers want, it’s simple and is great value for money.”
More information about the Rollover Data plans can be found here.
