It’s been a busy week at MobileSyrup, so Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett podcast as a duo on this episode and talk about the new OLED Nintendo Switch and all of the wireless earbuds Brad has been reviewing lately, including the excellent Beats Studio Buds.
Before that, of course, the pair goes over some of the more interesting tech news this week, including MobileSyrup‘s new logo, lossless audio coming in beta to Apple’s HomePods and the new MagSafe Battery Pack.
As always, you can also watch the podcast on video on YouTube.
