PREVIOUS|
SyrupCast

SyrupCast 242: Nintendo’s new Switch OLED model and wireless earbuds roundup

Summer has arrived and tech news is dead

Jul 16, 2021

7:01 AM EDT

0 comments

It’s been a busy week at MobileSyrup, so Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett podcast as a duo on this episode and talk about the new OLED Nintendo Switch and all of the wireless earbuds Brad has been reviewing lately, including the excellent Beats Studio Buds.

Before that, of course, the pair goes over some of the more interesting tech news this week, including MobileSyrup‘s new logo, lossless audio coming in beta to Apple’s HomePods and the new MagSafe Battery Pack.

As always, you can also watch the podcast on video on YouTube.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

] Search for us on Spotify

Direct download link

Related Articles

News

Jul 7, 2021

4:28 PM EDT

You’ll be able to buy the Switch OLED model’s new dock separately

SyrupCast

Apr 9, 2021

8:02 AM EDT

SyrupCast 235: The death of LGs mobile division and Apples rumoured April event
Resources

Jul 8, 2021

5:32 PM EDT

Here’s what’s new with the Nintendo Switch OLED model

SyrupCast

Jun 11, 2021

8:01 AM EDT

SyrupCast 239: Unpacking WWDC 2021 — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and more

Comments