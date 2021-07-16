PREVIOUS|
Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City is now available on Apple Arcade

The Lost City is playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV

Jul 16, 2021

8:00 AM EDT

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City

Though it seems like the game was only just announced, Toronto-based Snowman and U.K.-based studio Land & Sea‘s Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City is now available exclusively on Apple Arcade.

This new version of Alto’s Odyssey features an additional environment that includes canyons, temples and more. A brief trailer released a few weeks ago offered a glimpse of the new world and a mysterious half-moon-shaped glowing object.

The game is playable via Apple Arcade on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

While the Apple Arcade’s launch lineup included few notable titles, the subscription service has grown significantly over the last year. It now includes over 200 titles like Mistwalker’s Fantasian, Crossy Road Castle (trust me, it’s great), EarthNight, Toronto-based Capy’s Grindstone and more.

In Canada, Apple Arcade costs $5.99 per month.

