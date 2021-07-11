Judge denies new evidence in Huawei CFO’s extraction case

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has rejected Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s attempt to submit new evidence in her extradition case.
The CBC reports that Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes rejected the documents on July 9th. The court has stated that the reason it came to this decision will be released in around 10 days.
Meng’s legal team had argued that the new evidence would have “fatally” undermined the case against her. With this latest development, Meng’s case will enter the final three weeks of her extradition hearings without the documents.
Huawei Canada issued a statement on Friday stating that it respects the court’s ruling but regrets the outcome.
“Even though the court did not permit Ms Meng to introduce additional evidence, the new documents demonstrate clearly that HSBC, including its senior executives, were aware of Huawei’s relationship with Skycom and its business in Iran,” the statement reads.
It’s been more than two years since Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December 2018 at the request of the United States for violating sanctions in Iran. Meng faces charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC.
Hearings for Meng’s extradition case are expected to conclude in late August.
