Here are the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Pixel 6 Pro and more leaks this past week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of the past week’s hottest rumours.
From July 4th to July 9th, we saw a couple of leaks about the upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and more.
Below are all the major smartphones leaks from the past week:
Samsung
DigitalDailyNews confirmed that Samsung’s next Unpacked event is slated for August 11th. The event is rumoured to start at 10am ET and will show off the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 render surfaced online and reportedly sports a triple camera setup on the rear and an in-display selfie camera on the front.
Ice Universe tweeted that “it’s better to be rigorous,” likely because previous renders of the handset completely hid the under-display camera, whereas this leak shows that while the selfie camera is under the screen, you can still see an indication of where it’s located.
I think it’s better to be more rigorous pic.twitter.com/o7A1ceMRbq
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 7, 2021
The S21 FE specs showed up in the TENAA Chinese certification site also showcasing four product shots.
The S21 FE will feature a 6.4-inch display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. Additionally, it’s rumoured to feature a 32-megapixel main shooter, as well as 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 will reportedly be quite a bit cheaper than its predecessor.
According to @FrontTron, the Z Flip 3 will sell for $1,249 USD (roughly $1,540 CAD), $200 less than its predecessor. This report mentions the 8GB/256GB variants, although it seems possible that this might only be the Z Flip 3 model.
Jon Prosser has leaked several specs regarding Google’s rumoured Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
NEW EXCLUSIVE:
Final specs for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro!
I'm told Google is committed to 5 YEARS of software updates for both of these devices! 🔥🙌
Read the full list here: https://t.co/sMW5ZmE51b pic.twitter.com/INKyvC5yPs
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 8, 2021
Below are both the Pixel 6’s and Pixel 6 Pro’s leaked specs:
Google Pixel 6 (codename: Oriel)
- Screen size: 6.4-inches
- Display type: AMOLED
- Rear camera setup: 50-megapixel (Wide) + 12-megapixel (Ultra wide)
- Front camera: 8-megapixel
- Battery: 4,614mAh
- Processor: Google
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB
- OS: Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro (codename: Raven)
- Screen size: 6.71-inches
- Display type: Plastic OLED
- Rear camera setup: 50-megapixel (Wide) + 48-megapixel (Tele) + 12-megapixel (Ultra wide)
- Front camera: 12-megapixel
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Processor: Google
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
- OS: Android 12
Additionally, the phone is rumoured to feature five years of software support and will likely launch in October.
Apple
A rumour from the well-known young leaker Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro shared new information about the iPhone 13 Pro.
In the video, Weinbach states that “we should be getting official portrait video this year” and “the internal wireless charging coil is slightly bigger.”
Motorola
Both the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro — codenamed Berlin and Pstar, respectively — appeared on a China-based regulatory site, listing the devices’ specs and a few factory images.
The Motorola Edge 20 will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, a Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 3,760mAh battery. The Edge will also offer a 3,760mAh power cell and come in green, white, black, silver, blue and gray colour variants.
The Motorola Edge 20 Pro, on the other hand, also features a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ panel with up to 12GB of RAM, a 4,230mAh battery and Android 11. This device will reportedly release in black, green, blue, pink, silver and gray colour variants.
Image Credit: Ice Universe
