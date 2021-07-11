Apple’s redesigned iPad mini is reportedly on track for a fall release

Apple’s redesigned iPad mini is reportedly still on track for a release this fall, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
As noted by 9to5Mac, Gurman says the upcoming iPad mini “should be a go” to launch this fall. The design is expected to be similar to the latest iPad Air. Gurman says the device will come with “the biggest redesign in the nine-year history.”
The iPad mini was last updated in 2019 with Apple Pencil support and more. Last year, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had stated that the tech giant was planning to launch a new iPad mini measuring between 8.5 and 9-inches in the first half of this year.
However, this did not end up happening. It now appears that the launch is on track for this fall. Earlier this year, it was reported that the redesigned iPad mini will launch without a Home button and slimmer bezels.
Further, Gurman stated that the tech giant is also continuing to work on developing a larger iMac with Apple Silicon inside.
He notes that the “larger, redesigned iMac to replace the Intel 27-inch models is en route.” Gurman also indicates that it could come with a larger screen.
As with any other reports about upcoming devices, it’s important to take this one with a grain of salt because nothing has been confirmed yet. We can expect to learn more in the coming weeks and months.
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments