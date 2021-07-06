According to TikTok’s official Twitter support account, the short-form video platform is currently “experiencing some issues.”
Problems seem to range from users having zero followers on their accounts to the entire platform being inaccessible. There are also reports of entire TikTok accounts losing all of their videos
Thankfully, I’m still able to access the platform, allowing me to stream through countless videos of people applying caulk to objects (my For You page is weird, okay?).
The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience!
— TikTokSupport (@TikTokSupport) July 6, 2021
The initial outage reportedly happened at roughly 3:30pm ET/12:30pm ET. This story will be updated when TikTok comes back online.
In a somewhat amusing turn of events, several TikTok users have turned to Twitter to complain about TikTok’s outage.
Source: @TikTokSupport
