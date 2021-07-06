Rogers, UBF to bring high-speed internet to Simcoe County in Ontario

Rogers and the federal government have partnered to bring high-speed internet service to Simcoe County residents in Ontario.
The Toronto-based national carrier has been awarded three projects through the Universal Broadband Fund. Through a joint investment of over $3.2 million, Rogers will expand its fibre optic network across the area.
Rogers will expand the network by 44 kilometres and will serve over 1,000 homes in Gamebridge, Bass Lake and Orr Lake.
Construction is expected to begin in the fall and be completed by mid-February 2022. Rogers notes that when completed, residents in the area will have access to more choices for internet services along with Rogers’ Ignite TV service.
“The past year has shown us how essential connectivity is to people’s lives,” said Phil Hartling, the executive vice-president of service expansion at Rogers, in a statement.
“High-speed internet is essential to staying connected to loved ones, learning virtually, running a business or working from home and that is why we are pleased to be working alongside the Government of Canada to bring connectivity to more residents in Simcoe County.”
Rogers also recently received funding under the Universal Broadband Fund to bring connectivity to more homes in the Carlsbad Springs area in Ontario.
The federal government launched the $2.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund in November 2020 and included the Rapid Response Stream, which includes $150 million immediately available in funding for projects that can be completed by November 15th, 2021.
Source: Rogers
