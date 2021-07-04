Rogers receives funding to bring high-speed internet to rural parts of Ontario

The federal government is investing over $620,000 to bring high-speed internet to 146 more homes in the Carlsbad Springs area in Ontario.
Rogers will receive the funding under the Universal Broadband Fund. The project will bring connectivity around the communities of Navan, Vars and Blackburn Hamlet.
“We are pleased to be working together with the community of Carlsbad Springs to understand its needs and help deliver reliable broadband services to its residents,” said Phil Hartling, the executive vice-president of service expansion at Rogers, in a news release.
“Whether it is working remotely, studying online, accessing virtual health care services or running a business, high-speed connectivity is essential to keeping Canadians connected to the people and things that matter most.”
The federal government launched the Universal Broadband Fund in November 2020 and included the Rapid Response Stream, which includes $150 million immediately available in funding for projects that can be completed by November 15th, 2021.
Source: ISED
