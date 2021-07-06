PREVIOUS|
News

Costco is no longer selling iTunes gift cards in Canada

For years, Costco had been a good place to get discounted iTunes cards

Jul 6, 2021

7:00 PM EDT

0 comments

Costco

Costco has ceased sales of iTunes gift cards in Canada.

As reported by iPhone in Canada, the wholesale retail giant has removed the iTunes cards from its website and listings for its internal warehouse systems.

The outlet notes that this change was finalized the morning of July 6th and that the cards are now “slated for deletion.”

It’s unclear whether all Costco stores will stop selling the cards as well. MobileSyrup has reached out to Costco Canada for more information and will update this story once a response has been received.

In any event, Costco’s website will no doubt be missed among Canadian iTunes card deal hunters. For years, the retailer has regularly offered as much as 16 percent off various denominations of iTunes cards, which, in turn, could be used on media purchases, subscriptions like Apple One and more.

Image credit: Flickr — Open Grid Scheduler/Grid Engine

Source: iPhone in Canada

Related Articles

Deals

Jun 28, 2021

10:54 AM EDT

Costco is offering the iPhone 12 for $35 per month

Deals

Jun 21, 2021

5:37 PM EDT

Costco is holding a ‘Spend and Get’ promotion

Deals

Feb 22, 2021

7:03 PM EST

Costco selling $50 Apple App Store gift cards for $43

Deals

Apr 5, 2021

3:37 PM EDT

Costco Canada offers up to 16 percent off on Apple gift cards

Comments