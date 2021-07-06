Samsung’s 24-inch 144Hz curved gaming monitor is on sale at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada currently has Samsung’s 24-inch LC24RG50FQNXZA curved gaming monitor on sale.
The full HD monitor is available for $227 instead of the regular $299 price tag, marking a $72 discount.
The curved gaming monitor features 4 milliseconds (ms) response time and a 144Hz refresh rate, allowing it to offer lag-free graphics for an immersive experience. Further, you can manually adjust the refresh rate and set it to 60Hz or 100Hz to save power. It also supports AMD Radeon FreeSync to eliminate image tears for a smooth gaming experience.
Additionally, the monitor features two HDMI (V1.4) ports, one Display Port and a standard headphone jack.
To learn more about Samsung’s LC24RG50FQNXZA monitor or to purchase it, click here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Best Buy
Comments