Blizzard’s Summer Sale offers titles up to 67 percent off

The sale is active through July 11th

Jul 6, 2021

6:36 PM EDT

Crash Bandicoot 4 running

Blizzard’s Summer Sale features several notable titles, including World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Crash Bandicoot 4 and more.

Check out some of the titles on sale below:

Additionally, Blizzard is offering some in-game services, mounts, pets, toys and transmogs for World of Warcraft on sale:

To check out all the titles and add-ons on sale, click here.

Image credit: Activision

