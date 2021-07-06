Blizzard’s Summer Sale offers titles up to 67 percent off

Blizzard’s Summer Sale features several notable titles, including World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Crash Bandicoot 4 and more.
Check out some of the titles on sale below:
- World of Warcraft: The Radiant Bundle: Now $30.39, was $95
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition: Now $83.99, was $119.99
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Now $39.99, was $79.99
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition: Now $24.99, was $49.99
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time: Now $40.99, was $54.99
- StarCraft Remastered: Now $9.49, was $18.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: Now $26.39, was $79.99
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Epic Edition: Now $78.74, was $104.99
- Diablo III Eternal Collection: Now $39.49, was $49.99
- Overwatch Standard Edition: Now $19.99, was $24.99
- StarCraft II: Campaign Collection Deluxe Edition: Now $37.49, was $74.99
- Nova Covert Ops Bundle: Now $7.99, was $11.99
- StarCraft Cartooned: Now $9.49, was $12.59
- World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Deluxe Edition (Burning Crusade Classic included with WoW subscription): $89.99
Additionally, Blizzard is offering some in-game services, mounts, pets, toys and transmogs for World of Warcraft on sale:
- World of Warcraft Shadowlands-Level Character Boost: Now $49.95, was $75
- World of Warcraft Character Transfer: Now $22, was $32
- World of Warcraft Race Change: Now $22, was $32
- World of Warcraft Faction Change: Now $26.60, was $38
- World of Warcraft Warforged Nightmare: Now $19, was $38
- World of Warcraft Imperial Quilen: Now $16, was $32
- World of Warcraft Lucky Quilen Cub: Now $6.25, was $12.50
- World of Warcraft Brightpaw: Now $6.25, was $12.50
- World of Warcraft Sprite Darter’s Wings: Now $12.50, was $25
Image credit: Activision
