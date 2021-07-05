Chevy sold 1,636 Bolt EVs in Canada during Q2 2021

Chevrolet Canada has revealed that it sold 1,636 Chevy Bolt EVs in the second quarter of 2021.
This isn’t a huge number compared to the 9,000 units the company sold in the U.S. last quarter, but it does show that people are moderately interested in Chevy’s base-model EV. Perhaps the new home charger installation incentive the company just announced will help sell more EVs in Q3, too.
What will be interesting to see is how the company grows over the next few months and years as more EVs are added to GM’s fleet.
Coming up, Canadians can expect the Bolt EUV to roll out more widely across the country. After that, the Cadillac Lyric and the Hummer Truck will add to GM’s lineup in 2022.
Source: GM
