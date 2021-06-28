PREVIOUS|
News

PlayStation 5 now in stock on Amazon

Move fast!

Jun 28, 2021

12:08 PM EDT

0 comments

PlayStation 5

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is now in stock on Amazon for $629.

If you’re interested in the sought-after console, you better move fast as it often sells out in a matter of minutes. As of 12:08pm ET, the console still seems to be in stock.

However, some people are reporting experiencing issues with adding the PS5 to their Amazon shopping carts. For what it’s worth, I was able to add a console to my cart and successfully move through the checkout process.

This story will be updated when the console is no longer available.

Source: @Lbabinz

Related Articles

News

Jun 17, 2021

11:34 AM EDT

Canadians can now sign up for the first PS5 system software beta program

Deals

Jun 24, 2021

6:23 PM EDT

Epic Games Store offers Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo for free

Deals

Jun 25, 2021

5:13 PM EDT

PlayStation Store running ‘Weekend Offer’ sale that includes Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Deals

Jun 18, 2021

4:12 PM EDT

Discounts on Google Nest, Bose Headphones and Fitbit smartwatches top this week’s Top Deals

Comments