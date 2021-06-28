PlayStation 5 now in stock on Amazon

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is now in stock on Amazon for $629.
If you’re interested in the sought-after console, you better move fast as it often sells out in a matter of minutes. As of 12:08pm ET, the console still seems to be in stock.
However, some people are reporting experiencing issues with adding the PS5 to their Amazon shopping carts. For what it’s worth, I was able to add a console to my cart and successfully move through the checkout process.
This story will be updated when the console is no longer available.
Source: @Lbabinz
