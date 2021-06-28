Google’s Nest smart home devices are now on sale

Google has discounted the price of several of its Nest products by up to $100 in Canada for a limited time.
Here’s an overview of the deals you can get:
- Nest Hub Max: Now $199, was $299 — Available until July 16th.
- Nest Wifi router and 2 points: Now $379, was $459 — Available until July 8th.
- Nest Hub (2nd gen): Now $99.99, was $129.99 — Available until July 16th.
- Nest Cam Outdoor: Now $199, was $249 — Available until July 1st.
- Nest Hello: Now $239, was $299 — Available until July 8th.
- Nest Thermostat: Now $149.99, was $179.99 — Available until July 8th.
- Nest Learning Thermostat: Now $279, was $329 — Available until July 8th.
- Nest Mini: Now $49, was $69 — Available until July 1st.
- Nest Cam Indoor 3-pack: Now $522.99, was $539.97
- Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch: Now $259.95, was $299.95 — Availble until July 1st.
Google has paired some of the items listen above into bundles. Check them out below:
- Room-filling Audio package (Two Nest Audio speakers): Now $234.98, was $259.98
- Home of Entertainment package (Two Nest Audio speakers + Nest Hub Max + Chromecast with Google TV): Now $559.97, was $628.97
- Around the House package (Chromecast with Google TV + Nest Hub Max): Now $324.99, was $368.99
- Outside Security package (Nest Hello + Nest Cam Outdoor + Google Nest Mini): Now $556, was $617
- Front Door package (Nest Hello + Nest Hub (2nd gen)): Now $393.99, was $428.99
Learn more about the Google Store offers and discounts here.
