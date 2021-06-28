PREVIOUS|
Google’s Nest smart home devices are now on sale

The sale includes the Nest Hub Max, Fitbit Versa 3, Nest Hello and more

Jun 28, 2021

11:57 AM EDT

Google's first-gen Nest Hub

Google has discounted the price of several of its Nest products by up to $100 in Canada for a limited time.

Here’s an overview of the deals you can get:

Google has paired some of the items listen above into bundles. Check them out below:

Learn more about the Google Store offers and discounts here.

