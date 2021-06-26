Air Canada mobile app will soon let travelers submit COVID-19 test results

Air Canada will soon begin testing a new feature through its mobile app that will allow travellers to digitally manage their COVID-19 test results.
In a press release, the company says its app will enable users to “securely scan, upload and verify” their COVID-19 test results so they can more conveniently validate compliance with government health regulations.
The new app functionality will first become available on June 29th for flights from Frankfurt to Toronto and Montreal. This trial will accept COVID-19 PCR test results from Centogene Labs in Germany.
The airline says it will expand the solution across its network later this summer pending results of the trial. At that time, the company says will also introduce new features to let users pre-validate proofs of vaccination.
The COVID-19 test results submission feature is completely optional and will work as follows:
- A link to submit documents will be available upon check-in (within 24 hours of departure) in the mobile app or mobile website
- COVID-19 test results can be submitted manually or by scanning a QR code of the Centogene lab test result
- Customers will receive a message verifying that the test will allow them to pass through the airport
Air Canada says the new solution will also provide information about the government health entry requirements of the destination country — in this case, Canada. Air Canada also notes that the feature has been designed to be compatible with other health passport applications that are currently being developed around the world.
The Air Canada app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.
Source: Air Canada
