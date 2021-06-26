Spotify is increasing its price in Canada to comply with taxes

Spotify is notifying its Canadian customers of an impending price increase.
In an email sent out to Spotify Premium subscribers, the music streaming company confirmed that the cost of monthly Spotify subscriptions will go up on July 1st as part of a requirement to apply Federal Goods and Services Tax (GST or HST).
Per Spotify, this means that your monthly fee will go up “no more than $2.40 CAD,” depending on your province and subscription. The increase will be applied automatically on your next billing date after July 1st.
Currently, an Individual Spotify Premium plan costs $9.99/month in Canada, with Duo (includes two Premium accounts) being priced at $12.99/month, Family (six Premium accounts) being $15.99/month and Student being $4.99/month.
