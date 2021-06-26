PREVIOUS
News

Spotify is increasing its price in Canada to comply with taxes

The price change goes into effect on July 1st

Jun 26, 2021

12:21 PM EDT

0 comments

Spotify is notifying its Canadian customers of an impending price increase.

In an email sent out to Spotify Premium subscribers, the music streaming company confirmed that the cost of monthly Spotify subscriptions will go up on July 1st as part of a requirement to apply Federal Goods and Services Tax (GST or HST).

Per Spotify, this means that your monthly fee will go up “no more than $2.40 CAD,” depending on your province and subscription. The increase will be applied automatically on your next billing date after July 1st.

Currently, an Individual Spotify Premium plan costs $9.99/month in Canada, with Duo (includes two Premium accounts) being priced at $12.99/month, Family (six Premium accounts) being $15.99/month and Student being $4.99/month.

Related Articles

News

Jan 17, 2019

11:42 AM EST

Vancouver discusses charging Uber, Lyft ‘mobility fees’

News

Jun 18, 2021

11:37 AM EDT

Spotify buys AI podcast tool to highlight the best moments of a show

Deals

Jun 25, 2021

2:07 PM EDT

Shoppers Drug Mart offering 20,000 bonus PC points when you spend $60

News

Apr 19, 2018

2:39 PM EDT

Canadians can now use PayPal to pay taxes on the CRA website

Comments