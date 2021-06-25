You can build a high-quality microscope with Lego bricks and old phone parts

Apple is on its way to becoming carbon neutral by 2030. As of right now, customers can trade in their old iPhones to have them recycled for free but researchers over at University of Göttingen and Münster University have different plans to recycle and make the most out of old devices.
They are using old iPhone 5 camera lenses along with LEGO bricks to build affordable, yet high-quality microscopes for educational purposes.
“We wanted to find a way to nurture natural curiosity, help people grasp fundamental principles and see the potential of science,” says Timo Betz, professor at University of Göttingen in a statement given to The Register.
According to Betz, because of the high cost of lab equipment, such as a high-resolution microscope, students who are curious about the topic aren’t able to indulge. “The cost of a high-resolution microscope puts it beyond the impulse purchase point for a large number of students.”
Because of this Betz and his team have devised a way to recycle parts from the old iPhone 5, specifically the plastic lens of an iPhone 5 camera module and use it with Lego bricks to create a DIY high-powered microscope.
Enthusiasts here in Canada too can build their own microscopes. iPhone 5 camera modules are currently available on eBay for $2.46, $3.10, $3.44, going all the way up to $29.98 and you can find LEGO bricks here.
Additionally, the guide to learn the microscope-making process is now available in English, German, Dutch, and Spanish. It can be found here.
Technical details regarding the microscope’s development and capabilities can be found in an open-access study published in The Biophysicist.
Image credit: GitHub – tobetz/LegoMicroscope
Via: The Register
