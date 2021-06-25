PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here’s how to get the new Safari design with macOS Big Sur

The colour-changing top bar is awesome when it works

Jun 25, 2021

3:23 PM EDT

0 comments

It’s been a big year for software redesigns.

We’re patiently waiting for Android 12, Windows 11 and the new Safari browser in macOS Monterey. That being said, if you want to test out Apple’s new Safari now, you can download a preview build.

Currently, you can only get it if your Mac is running macOS 11.3 or 11.4 (Big Sur) or the preview build on macOS 12 (Monteray). If you want to download it, you can find both previews on the Safari Development Downloads page. You’ll want to download the file with the purple Safari icon, but pay attention to what macOS version it’s compatible with in the fine print below the file’s name.

Once you download the browser update, you can start playing around with new features like tab groups, a redesigned chameleon-like top bar and the pièce de résistance, quick notes.

To use a Quick Note in Safari, you can highlight text, and then when you right-click, there are options for ‘ New Quick Note’ and ‘Add to Quick Note.’

The top bar’s colour-changing feature is the other highlight. It looks awesome on some websites, but others that don’t really adopt the colour theming option look more-or-less the same as in the older version of the browser.

Overall, after using the preview build for a few hours, it seems to run decently, but it didn’t feel significantly faster than the older version on my 2016 MacBook Pro. However, when the new design works, it looks really cool.

Source: Apple

Related Articles

News

Jun 23, 2021

4:41 PM EDT

New 5G-capable iPhone SE reportedly on track for 2022 release

News

May 21, 2021

12:54 PM EDT

Following Remote Play support, PlayStation 5 DualSense gamepad appears in Apple Store

News

Feb 1, 2021

9:17 AM EST

Apple rolls out iCloud Keychain password extension for Chrome

News

Jun 24, 2021

1:43 PM EDT

2022 iPhones might feature an under-display fingerprint sensor

Comments