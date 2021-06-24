PREVIOUS
Nintendo Switch eShop discounts Civilization IV, NBA 2K21, TowerFall and more

Some of the best Switch games included in the sale are only discounted for a few days

Jun 24, 2021

5:18 PM EDT

Not to be outdone by Steam’s Summer Sale, there’s a ton of great titles discounted on the Nintendo Switch this week.

Some of the best deals are only on sale for the next three days, while others last longer.

Below are some of the best deals included in the sale:

3 day deals

Weekly deals

