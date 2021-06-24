Nintendo Switch eShop discounts Civilization IV, NBA 2K21, TowerFall and more

Not to be outdone by Steam’s Summer Sale, there’s a ton of great titles discounted on the Nintendo Switch this week.
Some of the best deals are only on sale for the next three days, while others last longer.
Below are some of the best deals included in the sale:
3 day deals
- NBA 2K21 — $6.39 (92 percent off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps — $19.99 (50 percent off)
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition — $24.99 (50 percent off)
- Borderlands Legendary collection — $23.99 (60 percent off)
- Civilization VI — $26.39 (67 percent off)
- Bioshock: The Collection — $23.99 (60 percent off)
- Unravel Two — $6.49 (75 percent off)
- TowerFall — $5.03 (80 percent off)
- XCOM 2 — $17.99 (70 percent off)
- FIFA 2021 — $32.49 (50 percent 0ff)
- Lonely Mountain: Downhill — $15 (40 percent off)
Weekly deals
- Cooking simulator — $2.49 (90 percent off)
- Green Hell — $14.99 (50 percent off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn — $19.87 (25 percent off)
- Soduku Relax — $2.52 (60 percent off)
- Tiny Hands Adventure — $2.99 (70 percent off)
- Azur Lane: Crosswave — $25.19 60 percent off)
- A Dark Room — $3.52 (60 percent off)
- Boomerrang Fu — $1.99 (89 percent off)
- Dungeon and Puzzles — $8.90 (33 percent off)
- Little Misfortune — 12.59 (50 percent off)
- Mini Motor Racing X — $4.99 (80 percent off)
- Cozy Grove — $15.25 (10 percent off)
Source: Nintendo
