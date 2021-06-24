Samsung’s One UI 4.0 might offer a big design change

Samsung’s One UI 4.0 update might offer a different design experience than expected.
One UI 4.0 will release alongside Android 12, which includes a significant OS redesign Google calls ‘Material You.’ With this in mind, it also makes sense that the One UI 4.0 would also offer a whole new look.
Additionally, SamMobile discovered that the One UI 4.0 is currently known internally at Samsung as ‘Palette.’ ‘Palette’ likely refers to an artistic palette, which seems to match the idea of Material You since it comes in a variety of colours and designs.
A previous leak indicated that Samsung had already started working on the Galaxy S21 Android 12 update. With Samsung working on the Android 12 update already, we might see it earlier than usual for a Samsung device.
Source: SamMobile
