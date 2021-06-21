PREVIOUS
Twitter Canada shared some of its gaming insights for the first part of 2021

According to the platform, there has been an increase of 18 percent in Tweets about gaming year-over-year

Twitter Canada has shared some of its gaming insights for the first half of 2021. According to the platform, there has been an increase of 18 percent in Tweets about gaming year-over-year.

The service has shared with us some Canadian-specific insights regarding gaming tweets in the country.

Top Games mentioned on Twitter in Canada

  1. Genshin Impact
  2. Final Fantasy
  3. Fortnite
  4. Minecraft
  5. Call of Duty
  6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  7. Super Mario
  8. The Legend of Zelda
  9. Grand Theft Auto
  10. Roblox

Top esports Teams mentioned on Twitter in Canada

  1. FaZe Clan
  2. Toronto Ultra
  3. 100 Thieves
  4. TSM FTX
  5. Cloud9
  6. Sentinels
  7. Team Liquid
  8. NRG Esports
  9. G2 Esports
  10. OpTic Chicago

Countries Tweeting about gaming most often

  1. Japan
  2. United States
  3. Korea
  4. Brazil
  5. Thailand
  6. Philippines
  7. India
  8. United Kingdom
  9. France
  10. Spain

Countries that Tweeted the most about E3

  1. United States
  2. Japan
  3. Spain
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Brazil
  6. France
  7. Canada
  8. Mexico
  9. Germany
  10. Argentina

Most Talked about Games from E3

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel
  2. Elden Ring
  3. Battlefield 2042
  4. Halo Infinite
  5. Forza Horizon 5

There are tons of more information about games that were tweeted about in the first half of 2021 on the Twitter Blog.

