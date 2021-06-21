Newegg PC accessory sale tries to make up for the loss of Canadian Prime Day

If you’re a PC gamer who’s looking to update your PC or replace an all-in-one unit, there are a few deals happening at Newegg.
While it’s not the best discount of the bunch, the retailer does have the 64GB version of the Oculus Quest VR headset for $399 with a $60 gift card. There’s also an Intel Core i7 Comet Lake processor for as low as $399 too.
Beyond that, there are some decent routers, monitors and PC accessories on sale too. You can see more top deals below:
- SAMSUNG 128GB PRO Endurance microSDXC – $28.99 (save $31)
- TP Link Archer Wi-Fi 6 router – $279 (save $70)
- Logitch G923 trueforce sim racing – $449 (save $50)
- Noctua NF-S12A Premium PC fan (120mm) – $29 (save $5)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB SSD – $179 (save $40)
- Western Digital WD Black 1TB SSD – $144 (save $55)
- Asus TUF gaming GT301 Mid-tower – $109 (save $40)
- Nest Audio – $95 (save $35)
The rest of the deals can be found here.
Source: Newegg
Comments