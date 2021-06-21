PREVIOUS
Deals

Newegg PC accessory sale tries to make up for the loss of Canadian Prime Day

I guess if you're looking for PC parts this kind of makes up for it

Jun 21, 2021

7:03 PM EDT

0 comments

If you’re a PC gamer who’s looking to update your PC or replace an all-in-one unit, there are a few deals happening at Newegg.

While it’s not the best discount of the bunch, the retailer does have the 64GB version of the Oculus Quest VR headset for $399 with a $60 gift card. There’s also an Intel Core i7 Comet Lake processor for as low as $399 too.

Beyond that, there are some decent routers, monitors and PC accessories on sale too. You can see more top deals below:

The rest of the deals can be found here.

Source: Newegg

