‘#YouTubeBlack’ Voices Fund is now open to Black Canadian creators

Last year, Google announced the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund as part of its commitment to supporting racial equity.
Now, YouTube is opening the fund to Black Canadian creators on YouTube.
The #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund was created to support the Black creator community and share their voices. Grantees receive support from a YouTube Partner Manager and seed funding for content creation. Grantees attend workshops and masterclasses on creating new content ideas, video production skills, wellbeing and more, as well as receive exclusive access to social and community programs.
“My experience has been great so far,” Aysha Hraun — a Black, Muslim beauty and lifestyle creator from Canada, now living in the U.S. — told Google.
“The grant has allowed me to reinvest in my channel by hiring an editor, and bringing on an assistant to my team. The incubators have given me early access to features that keep me ahead of the game in terms of optimization. I’ve had more opportunities with partners to participate in panels and speaking engagements. And I’ve had complete autonomy with the grant, which makes my life as a creator a lot less stressful.”
Over the next few years, the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund will support more than 500 creators and artists from around the world.
For those interested, applications are now open for the Class of 2022, Canadian creators who identify as Black can apply here until July 11th.
Source: Google Blog
