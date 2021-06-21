Best Buy’s 48 Hour Sale offers massive discounts on several electronics

Best Buy is offering a 48-hour sale with massive discounts on several gadgets like Samsung’s 55-inch The Frame, Apple TV 4K, Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones and more. Check out the deals below:
TVs
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV – Fire TV Edition: Now $429.99, was $599.99
- Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV: Now $1,199.99, was $1,299.99
- Insignia 43-inch 1080p HD LED TV: Now $249.99, was $299.99
- Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV: Now $1,499.99, was $1,799.99
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV – Fire TV Edition: Now $379.99, was $549.99
- Sony 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV: Now $1,799.99, was $1,999.99
- LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV: Now $899.99, was $949.99
Home audio
- Samsung HW-T40M/ZC 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: Now $149.95, was $169.95
- LG SN4 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: Now $199.99, was $249.99
- Pioneer HTP-076 5.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Home Theatre System: Now $549.98, was $649.98
- JBL Bar 550-Watt 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: Now $499.99, was $749.99
- Sony SS-CS3 145-Watt 3-Way Tower Speaker: Now $249.99, was $299.99
- Sony SS-CSE 100-Watt Dolby Atmos Speaker – Pair – Black: Now $249.99, was $299.99
- Bose Soundbar 300 Voice Control Smart Speaker with Base Module 500 Subwoofer: Now $939.99, was $999.99
Media streamers
- Roku Express Media Streamer with Remote: Now $34.99, was $39.99
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Media Streamer with Remote: Now $59.99, was $69.99
- Apple TV 4K 32GB: Now $209.95, was $229.95
- Google Chromecast 3rd Gen Charcoal Black: Now $89, was $100
- Roku Streambar 4K Media Streamer with Remote: Now $149.99, was $189.99
Laptops
- ASUS C523 15.6″ Chromebook: Now $249.99, was $399.99
- Microsoft Surface 3 13.5″ Touchscreen Laptop: Now $1,049, was $1,149
- HP 14″ Chromebook: Now $299.99, was $399.99
- Dell G7 15.6″ Gaming Laptop: Now $1,499.99, was $1,799.99
- ASUS TUF Dash 15 15.6″ Gaming Laptop: Now $1,699.99, was $1,799.99
- Acer Spin 13 13.5″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook: Now $549.99, was $799.99
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14″ Gaming Laptop: Now $2,299.99, was $2,699.99
Desktops
- Lenovo IdeaCentre 5i Desktop PC: Now $599.99, was $799.99
- Acer Aspire TC Desktop PC: Now $699.99, was $899.99
- Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC: Now $1,249.99, was $1,599.99
- ASUS ROG Strix G15DK Gaming PC: Now $2,299.99, was $2,399.99
- ASUS Zen 23.8″ All-in-One PC: Now $999, was $1,099
- HP 23.8″ All-in-One Desktop PC: Now $1,099.99, was $1,199.99
- Acer Aspire C 24″ All-in-One PC: Now $649.99, was $799.99
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB: Now $1,419.99, was $1649.99
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 128GB: Now $549.99, was $659.99
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 128GB: Now $1,489.97, was $1,818.97
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB: Now $969.99, was $1,129.99
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB: Now $764.99, was $829.99
Headphones
- Sennheiser PXC 550-II Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: Now $279.99, was $459.99
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+: Now $119.99, was $139.99
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: Now $399.99, was $499.99
- Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic: Now $189.99, was $269.99
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones: Now $279.98, was $299.98
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: Now $329.99, was $399.99
- Jabra Elite Active 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones: Now $99.99, was $129.99
Wearables
- Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant, GPS & 24/7 Heart Rate: Now $259.99, was $299.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: Now $399.99, was $529.99
- Garmin fenix 5X Plus Sapphire 51mm GPS Watch with TOPO Mapping: Now $499.99, was $699.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: Now $279.99, was $289.99
- Fitbit Ace 3 Kids Activity Tracker: Now $79.99, was $99.99
- Fitbit Versa 2 Special Ed 40mm Smartwatch w Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking: Now $199.99, was $249.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: Now $279.99, was $319.99
Security Cameras
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera: Now $129.98, was $169.98
- Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p Add-On IP Security Camera: Now $79.99, was $119.99
- Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System: Now $199.98, was $239.98
- Google Nest Cam IQ Wi-Fi Indoor 1080p IP Camera: Now $299.99, was $399.99
- D-Link Wi-Fi Indoor Mini HD 720p Security Camera – 2 Pack: Now $89.99, was $129.99
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Outdoor 1080p Security Camera: Now $479.99, was $599.99
Smart speakers and displays
- Google Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant: Now $74.99, was $79.99
- Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Smart Home Hub with Alexa: Now $99.99, was $129.99
- Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker: Now $94.99, was $129.99
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) & Sengled A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulb: Now $49.99, was $64.99
- Facebook Portal 10″ (2nd Gen) Smart Video Calling with Alexa: Now $149, was $170
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11″ 128GB Android Tablet w/ Snapdragon 865: Now $799.99, was $919.99
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5″ 128GB Windows 10 S Tablet: Now $599.99, was $699.99
- Kobo Clara HD 6″ Digital eReader with Touchscreen: Now $124.99, was $149.99
- Lenovo Smart Tab M8 8″ 32GB Android 9 Tablet: Now $129.99, was $179.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ 64GB Android 10.0: Now $349.99, was $399.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ 128GB Android Tablet: Now $1,069.99, was $1,089.99
Best Buy’s 48-hour sale is active till Wednesday, June 23rd at 3am ET.
Source: Best Buy
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
