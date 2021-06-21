PREVIOUS
Deals

Canada Computers holding summer tech sale

Who needs Prime Day

Jun 21, 2021

12:27 PM EDT

0 comments

Canada Computers is holding a sales event called the ‘Summer Splash Sale’ this week, and it’s got a ton of discounts on laptops, PC accessories and more.

While a bulk of the sale focuses on laptops, if you scroll to the bottom of the page, you’ll see deals on keyboards, mice, headsets and other things.

Top deals

You can find the rest of the deals on the Canada Computers website.

Source: Canada Computers 

Related Articles

News

May 16, 2013

5:34 PM EDT

Nvidia Shield Hands-on (Video)

Business

Dec 4, 2018

11:01 AM EST

Users complain about possible Canada Computers data breach

News

Dec 26, 2019

3:03 PM EST

Canada Computers’ Boxing Day sale ends January 2

Comments