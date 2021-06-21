Canada Computers holding summer tech sale

Canada Computers is holding a sales event called the ‘Summer Splash Sale’ this week, and it’s got a ton of discounts on laptops, PC accessories and more.
While a bulk of the sale focuses on laptops, if you scroll to the bottom of the page, you’ll see deals on keyboards, mice, headsets and other things.
Top deals
- Asus Tuf Gaming X570 motherboard – $240 (save $20)
- Razer Kraken X Multi-palatofm gaming headset – $40 (save $30)
- Logitech G203 gaming mouse – $40 (save $10)
- HP laptop 15-inch screen, i7 – $800 (save $200)
- Logitiech G432 7.1 surround sound headset – $60 (save $20)
- Asus Tuf 15.6 gaming laptop (Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3060) – $1,400 (save $200)
- Razer Deather Adder V2 – $70 (save $30)
You can find the rest of the deals on the Canada Computers website.
Source: Canada Computers
