Twitter exploring new feature that would let users ‘unmention’ themselves from tweets

Twitter is exploring early concepts for a feature that would allow users to “unmention” themselves from tweets.
Dominic Camozzi, a Twitter product designer, shared screenshots of what the feature could look like. Once a user gets mentioned in a tweet, they would be presented with a message that reads: “You’ve been mentioned in this tweet. You can unmention yourself.”
The message notes that the person who mentioned you will not be notified. Camozzi outlines that the purpose of this feature would be to control unwanted attention on Twitter.
Sometimes you want to talk, and sometimes you just … don't.
Check out these early concepts that could help control unwanted attention on Twitter.
Feedback, especially at this beginning stage, is invited (and wanted)! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6SpzqiwFlL
— Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021
Users would be able to select an ‘unmention yourself from this conversation’ option from the more info menu. Once you unmention yourself, the link to your profile will be removed.
“I want to make it easier to untag yourself from a Tweet or conversation you don’t want to be involved in,” Camozzi notes.
Further, if someone you don’t follow mentions you in a tweet, you’ll see a “special notification.” If you unmention yourself from there, the tweet author won’t be able to mention you again.
It’s worth noting that this is an early concept for the feature and it’s possible that Twitter may not actually release this feature.
The feature would be a welcome addition to the app, especially for users who often get mentioned in conversations that they would rather not be a part of.
Source: @_dcrc_
