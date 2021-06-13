PREVIOUS|
Vancouver-based Relic’s Age of Empires IV releases on October 28th

The first new game in the long-running series in almost 16 years is only a few months away

Jun 13, 2021

2:10 PM EDT

Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires IV, the next entry in Microsoft’s long-running real-time strategy (RTS) franchise, is set to release on PC on October 28th.

Vancouver-based Relic’s Age of Empires IV aims to be a return to the series’ RTS roots with Age of Empires II-influenced gameplay and visuals, all while staying true to the respect for history the franchise is known for.

For more on Age of Empires IV, check out my interview with several members of the development team at this link.

Image credit: Microsoft 

