Vancouver-based Relic’s Age of Empires IV releases on October 28th

Age of Empires IV, the next entry in Microsoft’s long-running real-time strategy (RTS) franchise, is set to release on PC on October 28th.
Vancouver-based Relic’s Age of Empires IV aims to be a return to the series’ RTS roots with Age of Empires II-influenced gameplay and visuals, all while staying true to the respect for history the franchise is known for.
Image credit: Microsoft
