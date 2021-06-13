Bethesda’s Arkane unveils Redfall, coming exclusively to Xbox and PC in summer 2022

Xbox closed its big Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase with a brand-new game announcement: Redfall.
Developed by the Bethesda studio best known for the Dishonored series, Redfall is an open-world co-op game that has up to four players surviving against vampires.
While we only saw a cinematic trailer without any gameplay, it did confirm that the game is coming exclusively to Xbox Series X/S and PC in summer 2022. As with all other Xbox Game Studios titles, it will be available on day one through Xbox Game Pass.
The official trailer’s YouTube description also provides a better idea of what to expect from the game:
The quaint island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the island off from the outside world. Trapped with a handful of survivors against diabolical enemies threatening to bleed the town dry, choose your hero from a diverse roster, grouping up with others to create the perfect team of vampire slayers.
