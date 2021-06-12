Ubisoft Toronto’s Season Pass for Far Cry 6 will include new content that lets you play as previous Far Cry villains.
During its Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 event, the company revealed that one of the pieces of downloadable content (DLC) will feature Far Cry 3‘s Vaas Montenegro (Canada’s own Michael Mando), Far Cry 4‘s Pagan Min (Troy Baker) and Far Cry 5‘s Joseph Seed (Canada’s own Greg Byrk).
In a press release, Ubisoft revealed that each villain will get his own DLC episode featuring a “brand-new gameplay experience inspired by the roguelite genre in which players will have to become strong enough to survive multiple levels of [their] psyche[s].”
These episodes will reveal more about their backstories while letting them meet “familiar faces” from their respective games.
Based on the trailer, it appears that the villains become playable via some sort of hallucinogenic event. This would make sense since Far Cry 6 is otherwise set in the fictional, Cuba-inspired setting of Yara. The game follows Dani Rojas, a guerrilla fighter who attempts to liberate the island from the ruthless dictator Anton Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito).
Far Cry 3‘s acclaimed Blood Dragon spin-off will also be included in the Season Pass.
In the Ubisoft Forward stream, Ubisoft also revealed a new trailer focused on Castillo as he and his forces ambush Dani and her allies.
Check that out below:
Far Cry 6 will release on October 7th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Google Stadia.
Comments