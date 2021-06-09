Samsung Canada offering free Galaxy Buds with select phones for Father’s Day

Samsung Canada is currently holding a Father’s Day promotion with free Galaxy Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro with the purchase of several of its high-end devices.
Check out the promotion below:
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: From $40.97/month with free Galaxy Buds Live
- Galaxy S21+ 5G: From $34.44/month with free Galaxy Buds Live
- Galaxy S21 5G: From $26.94/month with free Galaxy Buds Live
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: From $44.72/month with free Galaxy Buds Live
- Galaxy Note20 5G: From $33.06/month with free Galaxy Buds Live
- Galaxy Z Fold2: From $61.39/month with free Galaxy Buds Pro
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: From $40.83/month with free Galaxy Buds Pro
Follow the links to read our reviews about the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro.
This offer is live on Samsung’s website until June 21st. To learn more about the offer or to purchase a new phone with free Galaxy Buds Pro, click here. For a phone with free Galaxy Buds Live, click here.
Source: Samsung Canada
