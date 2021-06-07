New leak suggests Twitter may launch ‘Super Follows’ feature soon

Twitter might be close to launching its paid Super Follows feature, according to a new leak from reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong.
Wong posted screenshots of what the feature may look like on Twitter. She notes that the Super Follows feature will be limited to people who have at least 10,000 followers, have posted at least 25 tweets in the past 30 days and are at least 18 years old.
Earlier this year, Twitter announced that it’s testing a new Super Follows feature to allow users to charge for their tweets.
Twitter is working on Super Follows application
Requirements:
– Have at least 10000 followers
– Have posted at least 25 Tweets in past 30 days
– Be at least 18 years old
notably, “Adult content” and “OnlyFans” are mentioned in the category and platform sections https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021
Super Follows allow users to get exclusive access to extra content, which could be tweets, deals, community groups or newsletters. The social media giant essentially sees this new feature as a way for creators to receive direct financial support from their fans.
Wong also posted a list of content categories that Super Follows would select to describe their content. She notes that “adult content” and “OnlyFans” are mentioned in the category and platform sections.
Although Twitter hasn’t provided any further details about Super Follows, it’s been described as a subscription that would have a monthly cost.
Twitter has been working to release a slew of new features over the past few months. The social media giant recently launched a new ‘Tip Jar’ feature to send money to your favourite notable users and also rolled out a new ‘Blue’ subscription that comes with extra features for $3.49 a month.
