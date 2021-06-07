General Motors expands access to its OnStar Guardian app in Canada

General Motors has announced that its OnStar Guardian mobile app is now available to anyone in Canada and the United States.
The app is now available to anyone with an eligible plan and a compatible smartphone. The company notes that customers in any brand of vehicle can now stay protected and connected through the app.
With the app, customers can access key OnStar safety services on their phone and get help when they need it from an OnStar advisor. Customers can also share these features with others by adding up to seven additional family and friends to the ‘My Family’ section.
General Motors notes that OnStar Guardian comes with a ‘mobile crash response’ feature, which uses smartphone sensors designed to detect crashes and alert an emergency-certified advisor.
The company plans to launch new features this month, including the ability to save and share favourite locations on the app’s embedded map and receive notifications for destination departures and arrivals of family and friends.
“With the expanded launch of OnStar Guardian, OnStar’s key safety features are now available to keep more Canadians safe and secure beyond their vehicles,” said Mike Speranzini, the director of global connected services and customer experience at General Motors, in a press release.
OnStar Guardian is available to OnStar members in Canada and the United States who are enrolled in a ‘Safety and Security’ plan. For those without a GM vehicle, a standalone subscription plan is available. Details about plans and pricing can be found here.
Image credit: General Motors
Comments