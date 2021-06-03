Microsoft’s wireless Xbox headset is currently available on Amazon Canada

Microsoft’s highly sought-after wireless headset designed for Xbox consoles is currently available on Amazon Canada.
The headset is available for $129 and features Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X virtual surround sound, a beamforming microphone that focuses on speech and not surrounding noise, and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to also connect to a smartphone so you can listen to podcasts or music while gaming.
Additionally, these headphones boast an impressive 15-hour battery life, earcups made of polyurethane leather, an adjustable headband and individual dials for game and voice chat.
It’s worth noting that these headphones also work with Xbox One console in addition to Series X and S. The wireless Xbox headset usually sells out quickly, so better get your hands on it while it’s available.
Read this in-depth review of the Xbox wireless headset to learn more about it.
To purchase the headset from Amazon, click here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments