Bell’s 5G network now accessible in Ottawa

Bell has announced that its 5G network is now officially accessible to customers in Ottawa.
The Montreal-based national carrier announced in a tweet that it’s “proud to announce Bell 5G has arrived in the Nation’s capital.”
We’re proud to announce Bell 5G has arrived in the Nation’s Capital! 🎊🎉 pic.twitter.com/CJpXvxWCTG
— Bell (@Bell) June 3, 2021
The launch comes a week after Bell expanded its 5G network to new markets in Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba. The expansion included cities such as Hamilton, London, Stonewall and Sherbrooke.
Bell notes that its 5G network offers peak theoretical mobile data access speeds to 1.7Gbps. It outlines that its 5G network is now available to around 35 percent of the Canadian population and is on track to cover up to 70 percent by the end of the year.
The carrier launched its 5G network in June 2020 in the Greater Toronto Area, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Montreal.
Comments