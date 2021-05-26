Bell expands its 5G network to 23 new markets in Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba

Bell has expanded its 5G network to 23 new cities and towns across Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.
The Montreal-based national carrier has expanded its 5G network to St. Andrews and Stonewall in Manitoba. In Quebec, the service is now available in Ascot Corner, Champlain, Magog, Rivière-du-Loup, Saint-Catherine-de-Hatley, Saint-Luc-de-Vincennes, Saint-Maurice, Sherbrooke and Trois-Rivières.
The carrier also expanded the network to Barrie, Burlington, Clarington, Guelph, Hamilton, Kingston, Kitchener, London, McNab/Braeside, Moravian, Pickering and Waterloo in Ontario.
“As we continue to expand into new cities and towns, more Canadians will benefit from access to the superfast speeds, low latency and next-generation applications enabled by Canada’s most-awarded 5G network, supported by the latest 5G devices and newest unlimited data plans,” said Claire Gillies, the president of Bell Mobility, in a statement.
“Leading the way in 5G is a key part of Bell’s goal to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world.”
Bell notes that its 5G network offers peak theoretical mobile data access speeds to 1.7Gbps. It outlines that its 5G network is now available to around 35 percent of the Canadian population and is on track to cover up to 70 percent by the end of the year.
The carrier launched its 5G network in June 2020 in the GTA, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Montreal.
Source: Bell
