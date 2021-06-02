Tesla recalls nearly 6,000 cars because of loose brake caliper bolts

Tesla is recalling 5,974 cars, according to U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.
The root of the problem is the brake calipers featured in the 2019-2021 Model 3 and the 2020-2021 Model Y. According to the document and as reported by CNBC, this could potentially cause the bolts to come in contact with the car’s wheel rims, resulting in a loss of tire pressure.
Tesla says it hasn’t recorded any crashes or injuries related to the defect, but the company plans to inspect and tighten brake calipers on affected vehicles. That said, it’s unclear when the electric vehicle (EV) company plans to start notifying Telsa Model 3 and Model Y owners.
Tesla also recently recalled 135,000 cars related to a touchscreen failure and 12,300 Model X cars related to loose trim issues.
In other Tesla-related news, Elon Musk recently tweeted that the high-end Tesla Model S Plaid trim’s delivery date has been pushed back to June 10th.
