PREVIOUS
News

Tesla Model S Plaid prototype spotted with retractable spoiler

A video of the vehicle doing laps on a race track has been posted online

May 16, 2021

2:56 PM EDT

0 comments

A Tesla Model S Plaid (or Plaid+) prototype with a retractable spoiler has been spotted on the Laguna Seca race track in California.

Twitter account ‘The Kilowatts’ posted a video of the vehicle doing laps on the race track, where Tesla has been known to test its vehicles’ performance.

It’s no secret that the Model S Plaid should be incredibly fast, as it’s expected to reach 200mph (about 321km/h) and be able to accelerate to 60mph (96km/h) in under two seconds, as reported by Electrek. The Model S Plaid+ is expected to be even faster.

This latest video hints at Tesla tweaking the design of the car to handle the added speed and performance.

However, it’s unknown whether the Plaid models will come with a retractable spoiler. It’s also possible that maybe only the Plaid+ model will come with one, as Electrek suggests.

Regardless, a lot can happen between now and the standard Plaid’s launch in the summer. It’s possible we may learn more in the coming weeks.

Source: @klwtts Via: Electrek

Related Articles

News

May 11, 2021

12:38 PM EDT

Deathwish Tesla owner caught in backseat while using self-driving feature

News

May 12, 2021

1:15 PM EDT

Elon Musk polls Twitter to ask if Tesla should start accepting Dogecoin

News

May 12, 2021

7:09 PM EDT

Tesla backpedals on accepting Bitcoin payments for cars

Comments