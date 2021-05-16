Tesla Model S Plaid prototype spotted with retractable spoiler

A Tesla Model S Plaid (or Plaid+) prototype with a retractable spoiler has been spotted on the Laguna Seca race track in California.
Twitter account ‘The Kilowatts’ posted a video of the vehicle doing laps on the race track, where Tesla has been known to test its vehicles’ performance.
BREAKING: Tesla is CURRENTLY attempting lap records in a couple of Model S Plaid (possibly a Plaid+) prototypes at Laguna Seca Raceway!
They just secured a 1:30:XX (unconfirmed time)
This is a developing story – more photos and videos to follow. pic.twitter.com/BqxPdK4k43
— The Kilowatts 🚗⚡️ (@klwtts) May 14, 2021
It’s no secret that the Model S Plaid should be incredibly fast, as it’s expected to reach 200mph (about 321km/h) and be able to accelerate to 60mph (96km/h) in under two seconds, as reported by Electrek. The Model S Plaid+ is expected to be even faster.
This latest video hints at Tesla tweaking the design of the car to handle the added speed and performance.
However, it’s unknown whether the Plaid models will come with a retractable spoiler. It’s also possible that maybe only the Plaid+ model will come with one, as Electrek suggests.
Regardless, a lot can happen between now and the standard Plaid’s launch in the summer. It’s possible we may learn more in the coming weeks.
