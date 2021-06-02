Lucky Mobile ‘Refer-a-Friend’ bonus increased to $40 from $25

Bell flanker brand Lucky Mobile is holding a referral promotion right now that gives $40 to you and the friend you refer.
“From June 1, 2021 until June 30, 2021, if you get a friend to activate a line with Lucky Mobile, you’ll both get a special offer,” reads Lucky Mobile’s website.
Sharing is caring. When Lucky Mobile customers refer a friend they can both get $40 in credits. Learn more: https://t.co/HfQhZOB9rj pic.twitter.com/9EyzFL1YsQ
— Lucky Mobile Canada (@LuckyMobileCan) June 1, 2021
The $40 bonus credit will be applied to your account on an eight-month period with a $5 credit every month.
To access the offer, your friend would need to submit a referral form within 10 days of a new-line activation. The form can be found here.
It’s worth noting that this offer is only available from June 1st to 30th, and only three referrals are allowed per person.
For more information on the promotion, click here.
Source: Lucky Mobile
