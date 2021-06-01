Government invests $196,000 to bring high speed internet to more homes in Newfoundland

The federal government is investing over $196,000 to bring high-speed internet to parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Aldera Communications will receive the funding to bring connectivity to 339 underserved households in the Northern Peninsula communities of River of Ponds and Hawke’s Bay.
The funding is being provided under the Universal Broadband Fund, which launched in November 2020 and included the Rapid Response Stream, which includes $150 million immediately available in funding for shovel-ready projects.
“This is a perfect example of what the UBF Rapid Response Stream is all about—helping ready-to-go projects receive faster approval so construction can start and more communities can be connected,” said Gudie Hutchings, MP and parliamentary secretary to Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef, in a news release.
“I am looking forward to future collaborations with municipalities, Indigenous communities, organizations and local service providers to ensure that communities across Newfoundland and Labrador have access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet.”
Over the past few days, the federal government has announced several projects being funded under the $2.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund.
