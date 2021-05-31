Bell receives funding to bring high-speed internet to rural parts of York Region in Ontario

The federal government is investing over $192,000 to bring high-speed internet to 113 more homes in Vaughan and East Gwillimbury in Ontario.
Bell will receive the funding for the projects, which is being provided under the Universal Broadband Fund. $48,800 will be used to connect 44 households in East Gwillimbury and $143,800 will be used to connect 69 households in Vaughan.
“Today’s investment is the next step in our ongoing work to connect every Canadian to reliable, high-speed Internet, which provides better access to health care, online learning services and jobs, and helps keep people connected to their loved ones,” said Deb Schulte, the minister of seniors, in a news release.
“Canadians’ access to high-speed Internet should not depend on their postal code, so the Government of Canada has made expanding access to high-speed Internet a top priority.”
The federal government launched the Universal Broadband Fund in November 2020 and included the Rapid Response Stream, which includes $150 million immediately available in funding for projects that can be completed by November 15th, 2021.
Source: ISED
