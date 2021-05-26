Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in June 2021

Every month, PlayStation offers a few games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its premium PlayStation Plus service.
To start, June’s free PS5 game is the co-operative spy adventure Operation Tango. Note that the PS4 version of the game is not offered for free through PS Plus.
Meanwhile, the two free PS4 games are Montreal-based EA Motive’s flight simulator Star Wars: Squadrons and one-on-one battler Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown. It’s worth noting that Star Wars: Squadrons also has optional PS VR functionality.
All three games will become free through PS Plus on June 1st, with Operation Tango and Star Wars: Squadrons being available until July 5th and Virtual Fighter 5 remaining available for an extra month until August 2nd.
PlayStation Plus costs $11.99 CAD/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year.
Image credit: EA
Source: PlayStation
