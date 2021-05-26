PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in June 2021

Canadian-developed Star Wars: Squadrons leads this month's lineup

May 26, 2021

12:24 PM EDT

0 comments

Star Wars: Squadrons

Every month, PlayStation offers a few games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its premium PlayStation Plus service.

To start, June’s free PS5 game is the co-operative spy adventure Operation Tango. Note that the PS4 version of the game is not offered for free through PS Plus.

Meanwhile, the two free PS4 games are Montreal-based EA Motive’s flight simulator Star Wars: Squadrons and one-on-one battler Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown. It’s worth noting that Star Wars: Squadrons also has optional PS VR functionality.

All three games will become free through PS Plus on June 1st, with Operation Tango and Star Wars: Squadrons being available until July 5th and Virtual Fighter 5 remaining available for an extra month until August 2nd.

May’s PlayStation Plus games can be found here.

PlayStation Plus costs $11.99 CAD/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year.

Image credit: EA

Source: PlayStation

Related Articles

News

May 12, 2021

6:51 PM EDT

Fall Guys gets cross-platform play with May 13 patch
News

May 18, 2021

8:02 PM EDT

Die Hard’s Nakatomi Plaza is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone

Deals

May 19, 2021

6:53 PM EDT

PlayStation’s ‘Remasters and Retro’ sale offers games up to 75 percent off

News

Apr 22, 2021

12:33 PM EDT

Sony confirms testing of PlayStation Plus Video Pass in Poland, offers free movies and shows

Comments