Save 50 percent or more in Xbox’s digital ‘Super Saver’ sale

Xbox has kicked off a digital ‘Super Saver’ sale to offer at least 50 percent off a variety of games.
See below for the most notable deals:
- Batman: Return to Arkham (Xbox One) — $8.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (Xbox One) — $27.49 (regularly $54.99)
- BioShock: The Collection (Xbox One) — $11.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Xbox One) — $19.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection (Xbox One) — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Raccoon City Edition (includes Resident Evil 2 and 3) — $42.99 (regularly $107.48)
- Skate 3 (Xbox 360) — $2.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Xbox One) — $21.99 (regularly $54.99)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition (Xbox One) — $13.99 (regularly $69.99)
The full list of Super Saver deals can be found here. The sales end on May 31st.
