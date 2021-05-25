PREVIOUS
Save 50 percent or more in Xbox’s digital ‘Super Saver’ sale

Save on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle, Resident Evil 'Raccoon City Edition' and more

May 25, 2021

7:07 PM EDT

Resident Evil Raccoon City Edition

Xbox has kicked off a digital ‘Super Saver’ sale to offer at least 50 percent off a variety of games.

See below for the most notable deals:

The full list of Super Saver deals can be found here. The sales end on May 31st.

