The Nintendo eShop’s current sale offers a variety of notable games at a discounted rate.
Some of the titles include Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Okami HD, Mortal Kombat 11, and Torchlight III. These games are discounted until June 1st at 2:59am ET/11:59pm PT.
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen: now $19.99, was $39.99
- Okami HD: now $12.49, was $24.99
- Onimusha: Warlords: now $10.76, was $26.99
- Shinsekai Into the Depths: now $22.49, was $29.99
Sale of the High Seas
These sales are available until 2:59am ET/May 31st 11:59pm PT
- Torchlight III: now $25.19, was $50.39
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp: 50 percent off (now $19.99) until May 29th.
The Kombat the Summer sale
The following games are discounted until June 1st at 12:59pm ET/9am PT.
- Mortal Kombat 11: now $20.99, was $69.99
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2: now $9.99, was $39.99
- Lego Jurassic World: now $12.99, was $49.99
- The Lego Movie 2 Videogame: now $9.99, was $49.99
These games and more are available on the Nintendo eShop, here.
