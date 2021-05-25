PREVIOUS
Deals

Nintendo eShop sale discounts a variety games until June 1

Okami HD, Lego Jurassic World, Mortal Kombat 11, Ori and the Will of the Wisp and more are on sale

May 25, 2021

8:02 PM EDT

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

The Nintendo eShop’s current sale offers a variety of notable games at a discounted rate.

Some of the titles include Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Okami HD, Mortal Kombat 11, and Torchlight III. These games are discounted until June 1st at 2:59am ET/11:59pm PT.

Sale of the High Seas

These sales are available until 2:59am ET/May 31st 11:59pm PT

The Kombat the Summer sale

The following games are discounted until June 1st at 12:59pm ET/9am PT.

These games and more are available on the Nintendo eShop, here.

